BIG RUN — A Big Run woman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident following an Aug. 10 incident.
Punxsutawney State Police filed seven charges against Mariea Denebe Ward, 31, of Big Run, including an accident involving damage to another vehicle/property, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, failing to stop at a stop sign, careless driving, failing to stop and give information or aid, failing to notify police of an accident or damage to a vehicle.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Route 310 near Graffius Avenue Extension following a report of a hit and run on Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene they found a white Chevrolet with disabling damage to the right front, and with a flat right front tire.
The driver identified himself and told officers he and his family had been traveling north on Route 310 at about 40-45 miles per hour when a car pulled out of Graffius Avenue Extension. The driver said he did not have time to react and swerved, but still hit the car that had pulled in front of him. The other car was described as an orange Pontiac.
The driver of the white car said he got out and saw Ward was the driver of the other car. Ward reportedly said she was sorry and she didn’t see him. She then said she would pull over and give him her insurance information but instead reportedly drove up the hill and left the scene.
According to the affidavit, officers then interviewed a witness who had been driving behind the victim in the white Chevrolet. The witness said Ward had not stopped at the stop sign before hitting the Chevrolet, and then drove past the witness while she was calling 911.
A member of the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company alerted police that a vehicle matching the description of Ward’s car had been pulled over on Knoxdale Road. Officers responded to the site, and found Ward and her passenger at a residence in Knoxdale. The car seemed to have sustained disabling damage and broken down where it was left, it was reported.
It reportedly was discovered that Ward was sought on an outstanding warrant from Arkansas for Felony Revocation Probation, and she was taken into custody.
According to the affidavit, Ward said she was coming from the Punxsutawney Sheetz, and was trying to get back to Big Run, but doesn’t know the roads in the area. She said she stopped at the stop sign, looked both directions, and proceeded when she didn’t see any cars. She said she got half way out when the White Chevrolet came around the curve, and she tried to hit the gas to make it out of the way, but he swerved into her.
Ward is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing took place on Aug. 20 and all her charges have been waived for court. Her case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.