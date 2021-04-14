REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Historical Society is selling small pieces of coal from the Big Soldier Mine as a fundraiser, inspired by memorabilia offered from the Titanic.
Tom Duffey, a member of the historical society board, said the Titanic struck the fatal iceberg just a few minutes before midnight on April 14, 1912, and it wasn’t until 1996 that an unsuccessful attempt was made to raise a section of the hull. What was brought to the surface were pieces of coal from the coal bunkers.
Some of the coal was chipped into small pieces and sold for $40 to raise money for future exploration. Duffey bought a piece of this coal in honor of his son, John Joseph Stause, who was a Titanic enthusiast.
Similarly, Duffey thought selling coal from the Big Soldier Mine would be a good fundraiser for the final push the Reynoldsville Historical Society needs to open. He came across some chunks of coal from this old coal mine, and thought locals would appreciate the historical value of such memorabilia.
“It’s a historical memento,” Duffey said. “There’s still a lot of people living in this area who had relatives that worked there. Grandfathers and fathers… It was talked about at the time, it was known based on their tonnage that they were number one at one time.”
The pieces of coal are attached to cards with several historical facts about the Big Soldier Mine, and images of the mine from the early 1900s and 2002. They are for sale at the Reynoldsville Hardware Store for $3 a card.
They are also available by mail order by sending $4 to the Reynoldsville Historical Society, P.O. Box 72, Reynoldsville 15851. The extra dollar is to cover shipping.
“The card makes an excellent gift to somebody. It makes a unique gift, and it’s nice to interest young people in history,” Duffey said.
The Big Soldier Coal Mine at its peak was considered the largest bituminous coal mine in the world, according to local historical societies. In 1885 the Bell, Lewis and Yates firm of Buffalo, New York bought holdings of the Hamilton Coal Company, and Powers and Brown Coal Company in Winslow Township. A few years later, the Big Soldier Mine was opened in 1889.
Duffey said the parallel to the Titanic –the world’s largest floating vessel at the time –and the Big Soldier Coal Mine –the largest bituminous mine at the time –was interesting and helped give him the idea.
The total output of Big Soldier Mine neared two million tons per year. The mine had large 15 to 18 foot coal seams. Workers removed the coal by hand and hauled it out with mules until 1892, when the first cable power hauling system was introduced.
“Bell, Lewis and Yates developed the railroad, BRP –Buffalo, Rochester, and Pittsburgh, that’s why they put it in, and that’s one of the major reasons that this area was developed, because prior to that railroad, it was a pretty isolated region,” said Society Director Gene Deible.
He also said that many different mining tools and artifacts have been recovered and will appear in the Reynoldsville Historical Society when it opens.
Deible said the largest part of the work in the building is done, like wiring and utilities, but some finishing work still needs completed.
“We’re working on two more rooms right now that will be done very shortly, which leaves us two rooms to finish. We don’t have a date yet, it depends on the generosity of people. We’ve always depended on the people who believe that Reynoldsville has a history worth preserving,” Deible said.