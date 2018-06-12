GRAMPION — Throughout the summer, Bilger’s Rocks has held several family-friendly and environmentally educational events for people of all ages, such as Mother’s Day in the Park and Stories in Stone.
The Second annual Father’s Day in the Park event will be held Sunday, June 17 from noon-5 p.m. at the park. Children are invited to return and bring their dads to celebrate the holiday with nature-themed events, a spokesman said. A chicken barbecue lunch Is $7 for adults and $4 for children under six years old.
The last Father’s Day in the Park event drew in about 200 people, said Events Coordinator Dennis Biancuzzo. The event includes a picnic lunch for $6 per person, a DJ for entertainment, and hiking trails, rock touring and rock climbing.
The park is also undergoing a tree planting program under the instruction of Forester Kevin Terese, as part of a national Carbon Trading & Sequestration initiative by the Environmental Literacy Council. The program is meant to restore existing flora and aid research in Chestnut Tree revitalization, Biancuzzo said.
Nature Day, which will be held on June 30 from noon-5 p.m., gives families the chance to learn from the Clearfield County Conservation District, an organization that aims to educate the public on protecting the environment and its resources.
“On Nature Day, families are encouraged to particpate in a scavenger hunt on the Bilger’s Rocks grounds, and listen to the staff explain what we are discovering about the property,” Biancuzzo said.
The Bilger’s Rocks property is more than 300 million years old, offering woodlands, caves and rocks about which to learn, the spokesman said.
The Bilger’s Flea Market will also continue every other Sunday through October, offering several varieties of vendors. The next will be June 24 from 8-4 p.m.
Also upcoming is the Independence Day Celebration on July 1 and “Wetland and Waterway Day” on July 21.
Each month offers two events that focus on a different holiday theme or lesson, giving people the chance to learn more about the park and its origins from local geologists, archaeologists, historians, tour guides and more.
The Bilger’s Rocks Association welcomes new volunteers willing to become a part of ongoing activities, like the trail creation and development project. Volunteers are needed to help with children’s activities on July 1.
For more information, visit www.bilgersrocks.net or the Facebook page. Participants can also register for events by emailing infobilgersrocks@gmail.com or calling 814-553-5744.
