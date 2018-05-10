Starting during the “Mother’s Day in the Park” event Sunday, Bilger’s Rocks will kick off its first flea market season, offering several vendors in Clearfield County.
Events Coordinator Dennis Biancuzzo said the idea for a local flea market came when he asked for feedback from the community.
The Hazen Flea Market outside of Brookville is a very large and successful flea market, but some people may not always want to make the trip there, he said.
“I had talked to several people and asked if they would be interested in having a local flea market, rather than driving to Hazen,” he said. “It turns out that a flea market was a need for local people.”
A flea market will be held every other Sunday, continuing through October, Biancuzzo said. Initially there will be about 10 vendors, offering everything from food to crafts, including a homemade pickle vendor, jewelry, Avon, antiques, face painting and baby clothes.
As the season continues, Biancuzzo said he is hopeful the flea market’s popularity will grow, since Bilger’s Rocks will be offering many educational events throughout the summer. Sundays will be a great day for families to come shop and undertake educational activities, like going on a guided tour or taking a rock climbing course that is offered monthly.
There are still spaces for vendors, and the price is $10 per spot, Biancuzzo said. If a vendor signs up for the whole flea market season, they are able to have May 13 and 27 free as part of a sign-up special.
It’s not only a fun day for people to visit the park, but it’s also important to support small-town, local vendors and business owners, Biancuzzo said. People are able to shop local and enjoy a scenic day in the park while supporting local crafters and entrepreneurs.
Bilger’s Rocks is located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Road in Grampian. For vendor information, call 814-553-5744 or visit www.bilgersrocks.net to sign up.
