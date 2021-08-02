GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Road, Grampian, will be hosting their monthly Flea Market, Craft Show & Yard Sale, on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors will be showcasing their wares and there will be a lot of flea market items to look at and purchase, according to organizers.
Some of the items that will be available for those seeking a special item and bargain include woodwork products, farm house items, handmade soaps, jewelry, county fair lemonade, hair products, wood craving, hand crochet items, diet bike, books, yard sale items and much more.
The association will have on hand in their Education and Visitors Center their famous Bilger’s Rocks coffee mugs, shirts and hats.
Conklin’s Concession will be open featuring a menu. This event is held outside. Vendors are welcome and can reserve their space by calling 814-236-3597.