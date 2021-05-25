BENEZETTE — Spring in elk country can offer some pretty phenomenal sightings amid birthing season for the elk and bulls regrowing their antlers.
Elk country is one of the best places to visit that allows being outside and enjoying the fresh air and elk viewing, as well as natural social distancing, said Elk Country Visitor Center Operations Manager Carla Wehler.
The sight of antler regrowth is “incredible,” she said, as well as seeing the elk with their calves.
At the end of June and into July, elk viewers can spot adult cows babysitting around 15-20 calves, said Wehler.
In a news release, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reminded anyone who may encounter young wildlife this time of year to make sure to leave them alone, as adult animals may often leave their young while looking for food. The babies may appear abandoned, but usually are not, the PGC says. Interfering with young wildlife can be harmful to both the animal and the person.
Something else that is growing, said Wehler, are plans for the fall Elk Expo and spring and summer fundraising efforts.
The renowned Elk Expo had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19, which was a huge financial loss to the Benezette area. However, plans are in motion for this year’s event, scheduled for Aug. 21-22. More information can be found at www.elkexpo.com.
Due to last year’s cancelation, Wehler said they turned to other avenues, such as online raffles and other fundraising efforts. The center is hoping to plan small efforts throughout the summer.
On May 29, a “Wapiti Waddle Duck Race,” benefiting conservation and enhancement in elk country, will be held at the ECVC. People can “adopt a duck,” which are designed to look like elk, for $20, or a “quack pack” of six ducks for $100. The first duck to finish wins $1,000, and there are also several prizes and festivities, as well as music, vendors and a chicken barbecue.
To adopt a duck, visit www.experienceelkcountry.com.