REYNOLDSVILLE — The Blacksmith Gathering last weekend brought people from all around the country to Reynlow Park in Reynoldsville through varying connections of forging.
There were people from as far away as Washington and Florida, and as close as the other side of the state. All of these people were there for blacksmithing and forging, but some had different connections than others.
The obvious reason that people travelled was because they are blacksmiths, whether it be a career or hobby, and have had no other event this year. Some others came because they are tool dealers, or maybe make their own tools in the forge to sell. There were also some who came because they are teachers of blacksmithing. Another draw was antiquers, who have old forges and tools to offer for the collector.
One group who came was members of Black Horse Forge in Virginia. Directors Steve and Amy Hotz work out of Black Horse Forge to offer lessons to veterans and their supporters to help them through PTSD and finding their footing after serving.
“It’s a good way to meet people who have been through similar experiences, it’s kind of like art therapy,” Amy Hotz said.
Their program offers veterans new skills, a sense of accomplishment, and experience to continue the craft in their own communities. They had been learning new methods and teaching other blacksmiths their techniques over the weekend.
“Passing on that knowledge and not being afraid to ask questions. Then when they have that success and they repeat that success, then they’ll continue with this craft,” Steve Hotz said.
Members of Wasatch Forge in Utah made the 35-hour drive to the gathering as well. Members of this forge, Matt Danielson, Stanford Crepeaux, Brenden Cochran and Lou Dunham typically teach forging and blacksmithing where they’re from. They hold workshops and some even teach at the University of Utah Continuing Education program.
Grant and Heather Shoemaker are antique sellers, who had a collection of blacksmithing tools and antiques to sell. While at the festival, Grant participated in one of the demonstrations that was given by Wasatch Forge. He enjoyed it so much, he bought his own forge to start with, and is planning to start learning blacksmithing when he returns home.
“I’ve never even blacksmithed before, but when I go home I’m going to,” Shoemaker said. “Those teachers up there were great, the Wasatch Forge. They were the nicest people I’ve ever met… Came here to sell and started buying stuff.”
He also said he would definitely be back to the gathering next year, and was amazed at how well he did, selling thousands worth of his stock in just the first day. He said everyone was so nice and helped unload their merchandise, which he doesn’t see at other vendor shows.
“I messaged and said I had blacksmithing stuff. I know a little about it, and I’d like to come learn more and sell my stuff,” Shoemaker said.
Charles Steffes-Clayton made the trip from Iowa with his collection of tools he sells. Along with being a blacksmith, Clayton makes and sells anvils and tools specifically for making knives. What started as a hobby has grown into a full-time job for him.
“In the 10 years that we’ve been doing this it’s grown to where it’s a full-time job,” Clayton said. “A lot of these guys, this is their hobby, and I’m trying to produce tools to let them do that better for cheaper.”
Albert Rasch and Heather Havilah of Florida were already looking forward to next year’s event, planning to show up early to help with set up and arrangements in the park.