REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynlow Park was the sight of the first ever Blacksmith Gathering held in Reynoldsville over the weekend.
This gathering was the effort of local blacksmith Michael “Bobcat” Fossler of Fire Fox Forge, who set out to create a gathering event after most of the established events were canceled due to COVID-19.
He found his love of blacksmithing through the show “Forged in Fire” on the History Channel. He established his business in 2017, and also sells related products.
He and many other blacksmiths in attendance agreed the gatherings typically act as a reunion where they all get to visit with one another. Having all of these canceled was upsetting for them, and they all jumped at the chance to go to a gathering.
“Everybody was really disappointed that COVID shut it down. That’s probably what really helped make this thing happen. I took a chance to see, and it ended up being the perfect timing,” Fossler said.
When Fossler first shared the idea of an event, the response he got from others on Facebook amazed him.
“The response on Facebook and online was just, it blew up into something pretty major,” Fossler said.
This event was slightly different, as Fossler wanted to bring the flea market and forging together into one event. This event brought blacksmiths, tool makers, antique dealers and teachers all together through the love of forging.
Not only did this event fill a hole in the blacksmith community this year, but also helped Reynlow Park, which had a pretty slow year as well. Fossler is already considering this becoming a yearly event, and has the support of several of the other blacksmiths for next year.
“They’ll be able to start upgrading the park and repairing some of this old stuff. Potentially even getting some grants from the state,” Fossler said.
The 2020 Blacksmith Gathering was also held in conjunction with a small music festival held by Rural Artworks. While forging was happening in the upper field, musicians performed at the stage in the lower part of the park.
“There could be an event every weekend practically… but the problem is, there’s no running water and there’s a very small limited bathroom. That’s definitely what’s keeping people away.”
He said that is the first thing he and others working with the park board are hoping to get fixed and upgraded. Fossler is already considering other events that could be held in the park, and planning to host another blacksmith gathering next year.