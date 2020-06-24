RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is hosting a virtual blacksmithing class on Mondays and Wednesdays through July 20, featuring a Potter County man experienced in the trade.
“During this class, students will virtually gather around Doug’s forge to learn the basics of blacksmithing,” said Public Art Program Manager Jessica Weinzierl.
“Through the Arts in Education programming, local registered teaching artists conduct residencies in schools, virtual classrooms and with other community organizations,” she said.
Firestone, raised in Lebanon, said he became interested in blacksmithing while learning gunsmithing in his uncle’s shop.
“I moved from making gun springs to cooking utensils,” he said. “I was asked to do a lot of demonstrations, and finally started after I moved with my family to Germania, Potter County.”
Firestone participated in a school residency, he said, where he was teaching blacksmithing to elementary school students.
He typically works on whatever is ordered by the customer, Firestone says, including cooking utensils, plant hangers, hardware and tools. He also conducts demonstrations at state parks.
“I work just like an 18th century blacksmith would have,” he said.
However, Firestone’s demonstrations were canceled due to coronavirus, he says, so when the opportunity came for a virtual class, he accepted.
“We are making the best out of the restrictions that have been made,” he said. “Anyone interested in blacksmithing should attend this class. If you never expect to do it, it will still be fun to learn.”
Firestone often hears blacksmithing is a “lost art,” he notes.
“I don’t think so,” he said. “There is so much to learn about community, history and science. Some people think you have to be big and strong. However, many young men and women take my classes. You need to have a great imagination, strong mind and patience.”
To register or inquire about the class, email Firestone at doug@firestoneforge.com. Information on ECCOTA’s other summer classes can be found at www.eccota.com.
Learn more about Firestone’s projects at www.firestoneforge.com or www.facebook.com/Bangsomeiron.