ST. MARYS — Numerous Elk County fire departments responded to a St. Marys blaze Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal and Crystal Fire Department are investigating the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a two-story wood-frame home at 318 Braun Road in the City of St. Marys that day, according to a police report.
Residents Kenneth and Janet Wolfe of St. Marys were not home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
Damage is estimated to be around $700,000, and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Fox Township, Johnsonburg, Ridgway fire departments also assisted in battling the blaze.