REYNOLDSVILLE — Sheila Ryan has ended up at the perfect Reynoldsville restaurant location, thanks to all the roads that led her there.
“Broken Roads Restaurant,” 445 East Main Street, had its soft opening throughout July, and opened for five-days-a-week business Aug. 13.
It took her about three months to get the restaurant where she wanted it to be, Sheila said, making sure it was perfect and guest-ready when she opened the doors.
She formerly owned Sheila’s Supplies Plus down the street, but decided she wanted to focus solely on food, she says. Her husband, Joseph Ryan, owns the Law Office of J.D. Ryan next door to the restaurant.
The name Broken Roads has a special meaning to Sheila and Joseph — “Bless the Broken Road,” by country music group Rascal Flatts, was their wedding song.
Sheila is a Reynoldsville native and sits on just about every committee the town has to offer, including the Reynoldsville Community Association, Blueberry Festival and Blue Print Society committees. Broken Roads offered a blueberry-themed salad during the festival this year.
She and her husband strive to be as locally-involved as possible, giving back to the community and helping Reynoldsville thrive.
The building itself holds a lot of history, Sheila says, which is something she loved about it. The restaurant is full of historical and local memorabilia, such as a ceiling light and signs from the old Reynoldsville boathouse. The doors between each booth are doors collected from places around town.
She wanted to “add to the town,” Sheila says, and have little pieces of it throughout her business.
The inside of Broken Roads offers a rustic, old-fashioned feel, with beautiful woodwork and country-chic décor, as well as antique items on the walls.
The bar area has televisions for people to watch, and there is even a chalkboard-top table for families to sit at, and card and board games for children.
Broken Roads Restaurant is a relaxing venue where people can have a business lunch or a family dinner during the week.
It offers a salad bar, as well as menu options like gourmet salad and sandwiches, burgers and wraps, appetizers and desserts and breakfast options. Starting Oct. 7, there will be a breakfast buffet offered on the first and third Monday of each month.
It’s important for her to support local businesses, since Reynoldsville is where her heart is, Sheila says. She tries to buy as much local produce as possible, making it a place where people can come and know they’re getting fresh fruit or feta cheese.
Although there is a bar area, Broken Roads is currently a “bring your own bottle” venue.
The business is open Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.brokenroadsrestaurant.com, the Facebook page or call 814-612-2354.
