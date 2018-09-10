Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... HUNTINGDON COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTH CENTRAL YORK COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... SOUTHWESTERN DAUPHIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... MIFFLIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... CENTRE COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... JUNIATA COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHERN BLAIR COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... PERRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHERN CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 1130 AM EDT MONDAY. * AT 235 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT HEAVY RAIN CONTINUED TO FALL OVER THE AREA. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN OVER MUCH OF THE AREA. THE HEAVY RAIN HAS PUSHED MANY LOCAL STREAMS TO BANKFULL AND MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED, WHICH WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HARRISBURG, ALTOONA, STATE COLLEGE, CARLISLE, LOWER ALLEN, COLONIAL PARK, PROGRESS, MECHANICSBURG, MIDDLETOWN, LEWISTOWN, CAMP HILL, DUBOIS, NEW CUMBERLAND, HUNTINGDON, CLEARFIELD, BELLEFONTE, AND TYRONE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF AN INCH OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING IN THE WESTERN MOUNTAINS, WITH LESS RAINFALL EXPECTED OVER THE JUNIATA RIVER BASIN AND THE HARRISBURG METRO AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&