RIDGWAY — A shelter for Ridgway Animal Haven and “Blight to Bright Fund” donations were leading topics at Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Karen Cappiello, founder of Ridgway Animal Haven, spoke to the council about the organization’s need for funds.
With the help of the Elk County Veterinary Clinic, Cappiello also runs a Trap and Release Program in Johnsonburg, helping around 90 cats and contributing to stopping overpopulation, Cappiello said.
The process for a brick-and-mortar shelter for RAH at the top of Boot Jack Hill began two years ago and is under way, Cappiello said.
Although the shelter receives $3,000 per year from Johnsonburg Borough, Cappiello says, it is in need of funding from the RBC.
“I think it’s a wonderful program,” she said. “We can house the strays in Ridgway when we get our building up. I hope you consider us in your budget next year.”
Code enforcementCode Enforcement Officer Mike Handley said the “Anytime, Lunchtime” food truck, based in Elk County, would like to add a Ridgway location to its schedule. He is currently working on acquiring a private driveway by E&G Autoparts. Handley also approved a new location — 139 Main Street — for the “Dog Gone Crazy Hotdogs” concession stand.
One of the common topics at RBC meetings this year has been blight. Now, Handley says, a “Blight to Bright” fund, something sugggested by a visitor at a former meeting, has been established and donations are being accepted. Funds will be used to demolish properties considered community hazards.
Sidewalk projects, including the one in front of Ling Ling Chinese Restaraunt on Main Street, were completed Monday, Handley said.
A property at 105 South Street in Ridgway, a “very blighted” property that has been under the radar for a while now, has been purchased from a New York man for demolition, Handley said.
“He’s doing our community a great service,” Handley said.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy asked for the council’s vote to demolish the property at 600 Sheridan Street. The action was approved.
Homecoming ParadeThe Ridgway Middle/High School annual Homecoming Parade will be Friday, Oct. 4-5 p.m. Principal Thomas Podpora requested the closing of Main Street, from Water to South Broad streets, and North Broad Street to the firemen’s lot for the event.
Councilman Sam MacDonald thanked the school for giving the borough plenty of notice for the event.