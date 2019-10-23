RIDGWAY — An anonymous $10,000 donation to Ridgway Borough’s “Blight to Bright Fund” and an increase in drop-off recycling costs were topics of Monday evening’s council meeting.
Padraic McGrath of McGrath CPA LLC at 153 Main St. was the Monday meeting’s first speaker. McGrath said he has been hearing talk of removing the leased parking spaces behind his place of business.
“We are keeping our employees safe and off of Main Street,” he told council. “I don’t believe the removal of these spaces will aid in the safety of our employees or the commerce.”
This is not appropriate, McGrath said, or fair to the taxpayers. He also asked for a one-year period to make alternative measures for employees if the parking spaces are removed.
Council thanked McCurdy for his input and said they would consider it.
Elk County Solid Waste Authority Coordinator Bekki Tichner wrote a letter to council concerning the new three-year drop-off recycling contract set to start Feb. 1, 2020. The cost increase, said Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy, would be going from $275 to $600 per month.
“That’s a big jump,” he said. “We have to consider that in our budget.”
Councilman Sam MacDonald suggested Ridgway check with other municipalities to see what they are planning to do about the increase.
Code enforcementRidgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley told the council the “Blight to Bright Fund” recently received an anonymous $10,000 donation. Funds will be used to demolish properties considered community hazards.
The “Anytime, Lunchtime” food truck’s new location — 1030 Center St. — was approved.
Handley also said the tickets for the Community Standard Ticketing Ordinance have been completed, and he will begin using them Nov. 1.
The CSTO, adopted by council in summer of this year, focuses on property maintenance, betterment of community appearance and overall quality of life for residents.
Handley said he will be searching for “junk vehicles” in the borough and unregistered, unlicensed vehicles.
Blight control progress has been made at 260 West Main St., Buehler Lumber Company, where the property owner has been cleaning up the grounds. The owner of the historical Bogert House at 140 Main St. has also been abiding by a courtesy list received in July 2019. The borough will demolish the property at 600 Sheridan Street during the winter season, according to Handley.