PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council spoke about blighted properties in the community after a concerned citizen approached them about several houses on her street she believes need addressed.
During the public comment section at a recent meeting, Susan Horner took the podium to ask what the code enforcement officer, Mary McHenry, does during her day at work. She said there are several houses on her street she believes need looked into for safety reasons, and possible violations.
“On Pine Street there’s, just beside me, one house that is falling down. Literally, has been for years. One that’s a rental, the roof leaked for about 20 years until I started calling and complaining they finally put a roof on it, but that house looks like crap. Two doors down on the other way from me, that house is leaning. Leaning. If I can see that it’s leaning from the street, I mean does she not go down our streets,” Horner said.
Borough Manager Toby Santik responded, as he has been dealing with the issue of blighted properties.
“In all fairness to Mary McHenry, she does the job she is supposed to do. We are limited and her hands are tied to certain points, and she can only go so far with any type of ordinance, and she does. But it gets to a point where we hit what we call the wall,” Santik said.
He also said that only 25 percent of McHenry’s salary is dedicated to code enforcement, and the other six hours are dedicated to the sewer department. He suggested this should possibly be evaluated, and a full-time code enforcement officer hired.
He did say the council would look into the one house that Horner alleged is leaning, as they don’t tolerate any safety issues.
Santik said a big issue the borough sees with houses like these are owners who live out of the area. Horner said she knows the owners that live in town, and that she is willing to search for owners of the other houses.
“We’re dumping thousands of dollars into our houses, for them to pull our property values down. We literally got our house appraised, we bought it six years ago, and it appraised lower than it did six years ago. After we dumped thousands into our house,” Horner said.
Santik said blighted housing is not something the council will be looking at right now, but would see about in 2021 with the new programs coming out.
“This is becoming not only a Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, but it is a state wide problem. Blighted housing is just killing this area, and as you said, it takes away from the value of your property,” Santik said.