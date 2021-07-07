DuBOIS — As part of her undergraduate research project, a Penn State DuBois student started a brand new bluebird nest box initiative on campus.
Assistant Teaching Professor of Wildlife Technology Emily Thomas said the bluebird nest box trail has been very successful thus far. The project is led by student Brooke Harvey, and assisted by Haeden Allbeck.
Harvey started the bluebird nest box trail for her undergraduate research project in one of Thomas’ classes, she said.
“I was provided with 28 bluebird boxes from a Penn State wildlife class, and I put the bluebird boxes out in pairs,” said Harvey. “The outside of 14 of the bluebird boxes were painted white, and the other 14 were not painted, left as natural wood.”
After the installation of all the boxes, Harvey checked them once a week, to see if they were being used by bluebirds.
“I noted whether each bluebird box was occupied, and if one was, I noted the species,” said Harvey.
A box was considered “occupied” if eggs were present, she adds.
“The goal was to see if bluebirds preferred boxes painted white or natural wood,” said Harvey.
So far, the birds do not seem to have a preference in nest box color, as six natural wood boxes are occupied, and seven white painted boxes, she said.
The boxes in each pair also faced opposite directions, she said, chosen randomly using a “randomizer.”
Allbeck has taken over checking the boxes for Harvey each week since the semester ended, said Harvey.
Currently, 13 out of 28 bluebird boxes are occupied, she said.
“There are four different species using the bluebird boxes,” Harvey said.
Species currently represented include eastern bluebirds, house wrens, tree swallows and black-capped chickadees.
“This was a great educational experience because it exposed me to the process of conducting research,” said Harvey. “I found this particular project interesting, since many people put bluebird boxes out, but there is little to no research regarding whether or not it is beneficial to paint the boxes.”
Wildlife Tech Austin Swanson is also helping by banding some of the adults and nestlings. She is placing a small metal band, containing an identification number, on one leg of each bird in the bluebird nest box, said Harvey.
“The number on each band is entered into a United States Geological Survey (USGS) database, so that if the bird is recaptured, the person who recaptured the bird could use the database to see where and when the bird was first banded,” she explained. “This information allows us to understand the movement and behavior of birds.”
