PUNXSUTAWNEY — Barclay Square was filled with the sounds of the blues, and with happy festival goers with their lawn chairs on Saturday.
The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce brought breweries from around the state, blues bands, barbecue food, and plenty of other vendors together for the first Blues, Brews, and Barbecue Festival.
“We have equal amounts of food, beer, and music, so we have a bit of everything to offer,” Mandi Perry, a member of the festival committee said.
Chamber President Katie Laska said the chamber was very happy with how the event had gone for its first year. The committee for the festival has been planning it for about a year and half and had been meeting once a week for most of that time.
There were 16 total vendors in the park for the festival. Laska said the committee is grateful for everyone who made the first year so successful.
“The chamber would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets and sponsored the event,” Laska said.
Most of those in attendance were from around the Punxsutawney and DuBois area, but some had travelled from as far as Pittsburgh for the event. Laska had heard from people who had decided to spend their weekend in Punxsutawney because of the festival. Some had enjoyed breakfast at local restaurants, had gotten hotel rooms, and were going to be going out to local bars and restaurants after the festival ended.
“We hope this shows that events like this can be done in our area… We want to bring people to our town,” Laska said.
This was part of the Chamber’s goal in having the festival. They were giving people a reason to come to Punxsutawney and see what else the town has to offer. This helps bring business into the town, and encourage tourists to come back.
The Chamber also thanked the Punxsutawney Borough Council for its support.