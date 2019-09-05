PUNXSUTAWNEY – Barclay Square is going to be filled with the sounds of the blues and smells of barbecue on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival in Barclay Square. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Chamber in supporting the local community.
Since there will be craft beer served at the festival, those attending must be 21 years old to enter, and have a valid ID to show at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online for $20, and include beer tastings in the cost. Designated drivers can get tickets for $5 since they won’t be tasting any of the beer.
There will be no seating provided, so everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. There are no pets allowed at the event, and smoking is prohibited. There are also no coolers allowed and no outside alcohol permitted in the park.
The bands for the event will start at 11 a.m. when the event itself begins. The bands playing will be Tunes in a Bucket from 11 a.m. to noon, Felix and the Hurricanes from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Jukehouse Bombers from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and Chrome Moses from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Previews of the bands can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
A local favorite, Straub Beer, will be at the event with their Oktoberfest, Hop Blaster IPA, Lager, and Light and Amber. Other’s attending the event will be the Noble Stein Brewing Company, Dented Keg Brewing Company, Voodoo Brewery, Jefferson County HOPZ Homebrew Club, and Allegheny Beverage Co/Glenwood Beer of Erie.
There are also plenty of other vendors that will be at the festival, too. April Made Pottery and Clays Woodworking will be bringing a variety of creations with them to sell at their vendor stands. Lynda Marie Photo Booth and Photography will have a photo booth set up at the event. Kaylan Eddy will be selling Lularoe in the park as well.
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ The Shack will be providing some of the barbecue food at the event. There will also be sweet treats provided my Mitzi’s place. Local homestyle food vendor Stello Foods will be selling their products as a vendor in the park. Kountry Bumpkins Kettle Corn will be in the park for the day. St. Marys Beverage Center will have their newly arrived fall flavors available.
The day will be filled with food and drinks, and great blues style music. The event will be held rain or shine on Sept. 14.