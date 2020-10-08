RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies, an organization with a mission focused on horses helping heal people, is in the midst of hosting another fundraiser.
BMFNT’s virtual 5K event, “Hoovin’ it for Horses,” is an all-online effort, said Founder Amanda Balon. Proceeds will help with all of the costs that come along with supporting horses in the winter time.
“With a very slow year, we are hoping to make these fundraisers successful, as we move into our usual winter shutdown period,” she said.
BMFNT has teamed up with Team B Custom Wear of St. Marys to offer T-shirts. Participants can run or walk the 3.11 miles. The cost is $25, plus the $3 shipping for the shirt, Balon said.
BMFNT is known for using therapeutic riding to help almost anyone with any diagnoses, Balon says, including depression and anxiety, special needs conditions and veterans with post traumatic stress disorder. The organization also rescues horses in need of better care and matches them with each rider.
“We are excited to see all of the runners/walkers out supporting BMFNT and the horses,” she said.
Participants are asked to post photos to the BMFNT Facebook page wearing their race day T-shirts. To be eligible for a prize, they should send the picture or text of their run or walk time to 814-335-0804 or bmfntinc@gmail.com.
The race started Sept. 14 and will last through Oct. 15. Pictures must be submitted by Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.
Participants can sign up at www.runsignup.com/Race/PA/Ridgway/HoofinItforHorsesatBMFNT. Visit the Facebook page for further information.