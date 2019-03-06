David Martin was hired as the new head coach for boys’ tennis at the DuBois Area High School for interscholastic spring sports for the 2018-19 school year at last Thursday’s board meeting.
Prior to approving Martin’s hiring, the board accepted the resignation of Jenna Kirk from the extra-duty position of head coach for boys’ tennis, effective Feb. 18.
In other employment/reassignment action, the board:
- Rescinded the action at the Jan. 24 meeting to hire Steven Moore as Information Technology Director, effective on or after Jan. 28 at a salary of $70,000 annually, to be prorated for the 2018-19 school year.
- Hired Katie Neal as an itinerant emotional support instructor, effective on or after March 4, at a salary, as per contract, at Bachelors, Step 9, Year 14, to be prorated for the 2018-19 school year.
- Hired Agnes Ng as a paraprofessional — child specific aide at Wasson Elementary School, up to 1,080 hours, on an as-needed basis, effective on or after March 4.
- Rescinded the action at the Sept. 27, 2018, board meeting to hire Nicholas Kloszewski for the extra-duty position of musical director for the All-School Musical for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract.
- Hired the following individuals for extra-duty positions for the All-School Musical for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract: Sound Director Brennan Bell; Musical Director (vocal) Nicholas Kloszewski; and Musical Director (orchestra) Melinda Swauger.
- Hired the following individuals as Intramural STEAM coaches for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract (to be paid with Title IV funds): Jennifer Buskirk/Denise Sloan (Introduction to Spanish and Spanish Cultures) to be split 50/50; Kristina Keith, Acting, Improve and Dance; Candice McBurnie, Personal Fitness; Joe Sensor, Stage and Set Design; Rebecca Sensor, Marketing and Media Design; Sophie Riddle, Introduction to French and French Cultures; Diane Zaffuto, STEAM Activities.
- Hired the following individuals as Project Specific Instructional Leaders for Technology, as per contract, (to be paid with Title IV funds): Elisha Burns, Matthew Cherubini, Heather Dzikiy, Richard Fisherowski, Jenna Gaston and Nicole Hill. Individuals will fulfill their duties March through August.
- Hired the following individuals for the extra-duty positions for interscholastic spring sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract: Softball, middle school, seventh and eighth grade, Hannah Shady, head coach, and Keith Kriner, assistant coach.
- Approved the following individuals as volunteers for the 2018-19 athletic season: Brent Smith, softball (varsity); and Danielle Knarr, tennis (boys).
