DuBois Area High School ninth-grader Hayden Sweet presented more details to the board last week regarding his proposed Eagle Scout project to refurbish the Rockton School Bell.
At the board’s October 2018 meeting, Sweet was given preliminary approval to move forward with a project to refurbish the bell, which is located in front of the district’s Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
Sweet, who is a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 26 at the First United Methodist Church in DuBois, said he met recently with several board members and staff members to discuss some of the project’s details.
Sweet also presented letters from everyone supporting the project for the board’s review.
“What I need from this board is approval and a signature on the proposal to allow me to move forward restoring the Rockton School bell as my Eagle Scout project,” said Sweet.
“We are very appreciative of you, Hayden, and think it’s incredibly impressive that you are procuring this project as a freshman,” said substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton. “That’s commendable and we really appreciate that your project is going to benefit our school community. So, thank you for your service.”
The board is expected to vote on Sweet’s proposal at Thursday’s regular board meeting at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.
Special Olympics
Benton announced that the DuBois Area School District will host Special Olympics this year on May 1 and invited everyone to attend.
“We are looking for volunteers and working closely with the Special Olympics Planning Committee,” said Benton. “It will be a really great day for the students from our district as well as the surrounding districts. We’re anticipating about 400 people or more, so it’s going to be a great day.”
Kindergarten registration
Kindergarten registration is right around the corner, said Benton. Registration materials may be picked up at any of the elementary schools. The schedule is as follows:
- Juniata Elementary: Tuesday, March 5, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
- Oklahoma Elementary: Wednesday, March 6, 9:30-12:00, 1–2:30 p.m.
- Wasson Elementary: Thursday, March 7, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
- C. G. Johnson Elementary: Friday, March 8, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m.
“The more students that register now really helps us to plan and prepare our staffing as we move forward,” said Benton. “We really appreciate people coming forward and registering in March rather than waiting. I’m currently trying to work out the details for late registration, which has always been the first Wednesday in August. However, this year that would be Aug. 7 and I do not want to wait that long into the month of August in case we need to make any adjustments of staffing.”
