An organization developed in memory of a State College native is continuing his fight by helping local cancer patients and families in need.
The Bob Perks Fund “financially supports the cancer communities” in Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Huntingdon counties, assisting with basic expenses like food, gas, utilities and car payments, said Executive Director Norma Keller.
The Bob Perks Fund was established in 2006, she said, in memory of Bob Perks, who developed cancer at 42 years old. He left behind his wife and two children. His death was a real tragedy for his family.
“While Bob and his wife were traveling to Pittsburgh for cancer treatments, they’d overhear others who were receiving treatments talking about getting their electric shut off,” she said. “They couldn’t believe what other patients were going through.”
So, Perks’ wife and colleagues established the BPF to help families like the ones they encountered throughout his treatments, Keller says.
Patients are referred by members of their cancer treatment team, Keller says. Many come from Penn Highlands DuBois or from hospitals in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia or Baltimore.
The BPF is there so that people undergoing cancer treatments don’t have to choose between getting the medicine they need or heating their homes, Keller says.
In its 11th year, the organization has distributed more than $1.6 million in its four-county area, Keller said.
The BPF recently joined the DuBois Chamber of Commerce in order to be in a better position to raise money, Keller said. The organization has only three part-time staff members and a crew of volunteers.
Many people aren’t even aware the BPF exists, Keller says, which is why it depends heavily on businesses like Johnson Subaru of DuBois, who hold annual fundraisers to help spread the word and raise funds.
“Because we help so many cancer patients in the DuBois area, we can honestly say that money is going right back into the community or surrounding communities,” she said. “We can’t necessarily get there and host fundraising events. We depend on word-of-mouth, and people who want to help.”
This year alone, 107 Clearfield County applications have been processed, Keller said, and $65,000 has been distributed throughout the four-county area.
For more information, visit www.bobperksfund.org. Anyone interested in joining can call Keller at 814-571-9715 or email nkeller@bobperksfund.org.
