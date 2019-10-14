BROOKVILLE — Investigation is coming to a close regarding the body of 47-year-old Montgomery County man that was discovered at the Brookville Borough Complex on the morning of Oct. 7.
Jefferson County Cornoner Brenda Shumaker said the death has been ruled a suicide, and noted the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle, there is no threat to the public.
“In the past we have had people come from out of town do this, but it is not common practice,” Chief Markle said.
The police department from the man’s hometown was contacted to notify the family of his death.
“You don’t like to do that kind of thing over the phone, and police officers all help each other out with that sort of thing,” Chief Markle said.
He said drugs were not involved.