GILPIN TWP. – The body of a Punxsutawney man who was reported missing has been discovered in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers, Nathan Paul Lauer, 38, was discovered in the Allegheny River on Wednesday, May 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lauer was reported missing on Saturday, May 22, while camping with some friends along Upper Allegheny Drive in Gilpin Township.
One of the friends reportedly told police that he, Lauer and another friend had been drinking through the night into the early morning hours, according to a news release from state police in Kittanning. He then saw Lauer swimming in the river around 7:30 a.m.
The man told police he then fell asleep for a short period of time, and when he awoke, Lauer and the other man were nowhere to be found, reports state.
Police said that the other man who had been with Lauer reported that he did not take Lauer home. Attempts to make contact with Lauer were unsuccessful.
On Sunday, May 23, the Gilpin Township Police K-9 unit, a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and divers were used to scan the area of the river where Lauer was last seen, but they were also unsuccessful in locating him.
The incident is still under investigation by state police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.
No further details were provided.