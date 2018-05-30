REYNOLDSVILLE — The body of a 38-year-old Reynoldsville man who had been reported missing was found Monday in the Sandy Lick Creek, half a mile west of Reynoldsville Borough, Winslow Township, Jefferson County, according to DuBois-based state police.
The police said Nathanial Nalder, 38, was last seen by his mother at 8 p.m. May 25.
During the day Monday, several search and rescue teams and the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department tried to locate Nalder after his boots and hat were discovered on the shore of Sandy Lick Creek, located off Water Street.
At 5 p.m. Monday, a recreational kayaker discovered a male body in Winslow Township, approximately 2.4 miles downstream from where Nalder’s boots and hat were located.
Members of the Curwensville Water Rescue group recovered the body, which was later identified to be Nalder, from the water at 6:23 p.m. Monday.
The police reported the incident as an accidental death. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Other agencies assisting the state police at the scene were: Reynoldsville Fire Department, Reynoldsville Ambulance, Jefferson County Coroner, and fire departments from Pine Creek Fire, Sykesville, DuBois, Brookville and Sandy Township Fire Department.
