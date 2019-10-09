DuBOIS — Gramercy Principal Quintet and Friends entertained the audience of the DuBois Area Community Concert Association Sunday in the auditorium of the DuBois Area Middle School with their bold and brassy show.
The Gramercy Principal Quintet and Friends, comprised of five or more principal members of the 28-member Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York, performed before a packed house for nearly two hours.
Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York stands out as a leading force in the world of brass entertainment, combining the traditions of brass band with the flexibility of its members who are drawn from the communities of professional jazz, pop, Broadway and concert music performers.
Founded by music Director John Henry Lambert in 1982, Gramercy Brass Orchestra has fueled audience excitement from its roots in the Gramercy/Flatiron neighborhood of NYC, to major concert stages, such as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard, and the Majestic Theatre in Gettysburg.
The Gramercy Principal Quartet performance was the first show of the DACCA’s 2019-20 season. The DACCA is a non-profit organization that has been bringing artists and audiences together in the DuBois area for more than 57 years.
The next concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and will feature Live From Nashville, A Merry Country Christmas. The joy of Christmas comes to the audience in this production of toe-tapping, heartfelt music of the holidays.
Adult season tickets are $50, patron memberships are $75, and include one season ticket. Sponsor memberships are $250 and include four season tickets. Benefactor memberships are $400 and up and include six season tickets. Names of patrons, sponsors, and benefactors will appear in the concert programs and in a power point presentation at the concerts. Gift certificates are available. Children 18 years and under are admitted free with a ticket holder (limit three).
For additional information, contact Frank Foulkrod at 371-1764.