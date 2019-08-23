The Sandy Township sewer and water crew has been replacing bolts and some of the water valves in the West Sandy area, said Public Works Director Matt Cook at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
“The bolts have been failing,” said Cook. “We’ve had a few major leaks here in the past couple of years due to the bolts rusting off the valves. What the valve company has told me is they’ve put such a good coating on the valves, that the corrosion will not stick to the valve. And it’s all sticking to the bolts that were used. Today’s specs require a stainless steel bolt in place of the standard bolts.”
As of Monday, the crew has nine valves done, said Cook, noting there is a total of 50.
“I’m digging them up and replacing bolts and the gasket on the valve if need be, if it’s leaking,” said Cook. “So I’m thinking once we get through all those we shouldn’t have any of the emergency large water leaks that we’ve had the last couple years with the valves failing.”
Supervisors Chairman Jim Jeffers asked if Cook had any idea how long it will take to get all of the valves done.
Cook said he didn’t know although it has been going well so far.
“The ones we’re starting with are the ones that are on our paving project this year,” said Cook. “One blew apart that I didn’t expect to blow apart on South Main Street while I was off. And then the decision was made at that time to get the bolts on the paving project replaced first.”
Cook said so far they have only had a 10-minute shutdown on one valve.
“We should not find anything where we’d be shutting down, unless we have a major leak that I’m not aware of,” he said.