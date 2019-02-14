FALLS CREEK — Revs. Dave and Emily Koehler get to do one of the things they love most as a couple, preaching alongside one another at a Falls Creek church.
Beechwoods Presbyterian Church is in its 186th year, said the Koehlers, a husband and wife pastor pair from Washington, Pennsylvania.
About the pastors
The Koehlers’ love story began in youth group at their church. They’ve always remained friends, and even went to their high school prom together. They reconnected later in life, and had four children after marrying. The family lives in the house right across the street from the Falls Creek church.
Prior to BPC, the Koehlers served at two different churches, and had the desire to be at the same one, they said.
The couple came to the church 12 years ago. Emily has been pastoring, though, for 20 years. Dave is a United States Air Force veteran, who was undecided between being a chaplain in the service or being a pastor elsewhere.
The Koehlers have an advantage when it comes to being co-pastors, they said. They can practice prayer and services at home. Each week, one acts as a preacher, and the other says the prayer, and the next week, they switch. They also take turns leading the church’s board meetings.
The couple even sometimes dress in different outfits, playing roles throughout a sermon, they said.
BPC “shares” pastors with Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church in Brockway. The Koehlers travel there to preach on Sundays, too, they said.
The couple also plays a part in the community outside of the church, Dave said, visiting nursing homes or people’s houses to provide prayer and company. Emily is a Girl Scout leader and volunteer at Brockway Area Schools, where her children attend. Dave is a Boy Scout leader and Brockway Area basketball coach.
History
BPC started in an old log cabin half a mile from its current location, the Koehlers said. In 1932, it was built on Beechwood Road. Around 22 years ago, the “CE” (Christian Education) wing was incorporated, encompassing a nursery, Sunday school area and computer lab.
Groups of BPC women often gather in the library for coffee, which showcases the history of the church. It’s named after Eva Jane Smith of Beechwoods, who served as a missionary for 35 years in India.
The church’s rustic-looking sanctuary with wooden walls was redone in the 1980s. The cross, on display above the stage and behind the pastor’s stand, is considered a “beech tree,” Emily said.
At first, people were worried the beech tree cross would fall apart, she added.
“But, it’s kind of like all of us — we’re not all perfect, but God brings us together,” she said. “We are all bonded through Christ.”
Missions and programs
BPC takes part in musical and educational ministries, like the Kabadaha Parish in Rwanda, Africa, where they partner with other churches to help bring necessities like clean water, shoes and clothing and education to the people there, the Koehlers said.
After the genocide in 1994, BPC has been helping to support churches in Rwanda, they said. Every other year, the church sends a group of volunteers there. This year, they are working to bring people here.
As many as 78 Presbyterian churches in surrounding areas and throughout the state work together, Emily said.
There also is a “Presbyterian Women” group in which BPC takes part, she adds. Women minister services and aid in disaster relief by providing items like hygiene and baby kits to those in need in New Windsor, Maryland.
BPC’s youth group travels to do mission work in the summertime, the Koehlers said, such as volunteering with housing rehabilitation and at food pantries.
Church members regularly volunteer at the DuBois Food Pantry, and at Brockway’s “Helping Hands,” the couple said. They collect a “hunger offering,” each week to support local people and organizations.
BPC hosts a “Bazaar Workshop” offering handmade crafts and a chicken and biscuit lunch to raise funds for missions.
Church volunteers also participate in and attend “Wreaths Across America” at Beechwoods Cemetery. Marilyn and Jack Tully, both members of the church, are in charge of the event, where wreaths are laid on the grave sites of veterans.
“We are always looking for ways to reach out to the community,” Dave said.
Several groups use BPC as a meeting place, the pastors said, including local Boy and Cub Scout troops. One of its best features, the Koehlers said, is it’s choir of 25 people, which meets to rehearse each Wednesday.
All are welcome
About 80-100 people regularly attend the Sunday service, the Koehlers said, and typically more around the holiday season.
The Koehlers came to the Falls Creek and Brockway area knowing no one, but have fallen in love with the community and the people they have met through Christ and becoming pastors at BPC, they said.
The couple hopes anyone considering attending a service knows they will leave with a friend.
One of Emily’s favorite things, she says, is looking out into the audience on a Sunday, watching people interact.
“I feel people here are especially welcoming of families and little children,” Emily said. “I can look out and see them making connections while I’m preaching.”
“I hope they feel welcomed among the people of this congregation — welcomed, loved, refreshed and renewed, and inspired to make a difference,” Dave said.
For more information, visit Beechwoods Presbyterian Church on Facebook or call 814-371-2981.
