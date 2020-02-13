ST. MARYS — Jerry Bonfardine, the newest member of the St. Marys Airport Authority, was recognized at Monday’s meeting of the authority’s board.
Bonfardine was appointed by the St. Marys City Council in December, joining appointee Bill Laird, who was appointed by Elk County Commissioners late last year.
An issue brought to the authority’s attention by nearby resident Bob Carnes in December was again a heated topic Monday. The right-of-way off of South Michael Road is in desperate need of maintenance, Carnes had said.
Authority member Ned Jacob told Carnes to address the matter with the City, since it has owned the road in question since 2011.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson attended Monday’s authority meeting and said the City does not currently have the resources to adopt a private road.
After lengthy discussion, it was proposed that the St. Marys City Council form a committee to meet with the Airport Authority, residents and the city road manager to develop a long-term solution and possibly a one-time upgrade regarding the issue, according to St. Marys Airport Authority Secretary Mary Lou Geyer.
The authority also recommended renewing GAI Consultants of DuBois as its engineering consultant for the next five years.