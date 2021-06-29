PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Friends of the Library will be hosting its annual book sale during the Festival in the Park again this year as a fundraiser.
The book sale will be July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the walkway between the borough offices and the library. The sale will be used books from all varieties of genres. The sale will benefit the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, as it does every year.
The sale has been moved from the library’s book sale room to the walkway so it can be outdoors and a bit safer as a precaution for the pandemic.
The library will also be closed at the time of the sale for staff training and to celebrate Independence Day. It closed on June 26 and will be closed until July 5. The library will reopen on Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. Books can still be returned through the book drop.
Costs will be by donation, whatever the purchaser feels the book is worth. Money raised by the Friends of the Library is used to fund special projects for children and updating the library’s technology.
The group likes to help fund some of the extra activities at the library rather than over standard costs. They often help fund the summer reading programs for children, which are important to the whole community.
The library is also not accepting any book donations at this time.