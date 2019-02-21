RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough has opted to lend its support to a local ATV riders group seeking a feasibility study to connect regional trails.
At Monday’s meeting of the borough council, the Elk County Riders group gave a presentation and sought a letter of support from council for a state Department of Community and Economic Development grant. The grant would fund a feasibility study for plans to connect ATV trails in the region.
Pool improvements
The borough has also decided to move forward with replacement of the liner at the community pool in the absence of a DCED grant it had been working with the Ridgway Main Street Program manager to secure.
“This year’s round of funding won’t be awarded until after the swimming season is over,” borough Manager Paul McCurdy said.
Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth is still working on two other grants to help fund the project.
Additionally, Shuttleworth is working on a grant to fund installation of a “splash pad” at the pool. The area, aimed at providing an area for children, would consist of water jets in which children could play.
“We have not had a kiddie pool in some years,” McCurdy noted. “This would be a replacement for that.”
Flood resiliency
McCurdy said the borough is working with North Central Regional Planning and Development on coordinating with the Army Corps of Engineers to study flood control and resiliency project possibilities.
“Ridgway is being used as a model for flood resiliency programs,” McCurdy said. “First, we’re working with the Army Corps to see what measures would make sense.”
Landfill agreement
Council approved an agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection in regard to the negotiation period involved regarding a consent order agreement for landfill cleanup.
Under the agreement, the period of negotiation is exempt from the time limit to comply with any directives under the consent order. Additionally, any fines for potential violations will not be levied for the period of negotiations.
Code enforcement
Council also made a part-time maintenance code enforcement officer position a full-time one dealing with additional duties within the scope of code enforcement and blight control.
Audit
The 2017 fiscal year audit was received, but has not yet been reviewed by council.
Appointments
Ron Chappell and Kevin Hanes were appointed to the zoning hearing board. Michelle Bogacki was appointed to the parking and traffic committee. David Giovanini and Bogacki were appointed to the planning committee. Don Airgood, Josh Quattrone, Frank Rutigliano and McCurdy were appointed to the municipal authority.
