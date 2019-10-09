PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council resumed full ownership of the community pool at its meeting Tuesday.
The borough had a lease agreement with the school district for the pool, but the school is no longer interested in the facility.
“They have their own pool that people can pay for memberships to use… The crowds here have really diminished…” Interim Borough Manager Jim Nelles said.
The council received a grant for Harmon Field, where the community pool is located, but couldn’t do anything until the lease agreement was dealt with, according to Nelles.
“I toured it this afternoon and took notes, and the council really has some decisions to be made in the next couple of months,” Nelles said.
He said he would also be meeting with representatives from Punxsutawney SPLASH to discuss their future with the pool under the new ownership.
This was also the first meeting for Nelles since he became interim manager, but it was not his first time in the position for Punxsutawney.
“This was the first community I ever managed. That was part of the reason I accepted to come back,” Nelles said.
He was the manager from 1976-79, and was the mayor for one term in the early ‘80s before his job took him to Alabama. He made it clear he only wants to act as the interim manager. He retired from being the borough manager of Warren in 2012, and lives in DuBois now.
The possibility of a dog park was discussed again, but the topic was tabled again until the next meeting.