Residents in the City of DuBois may have heard the sound of beating drums and harmonic pitches of brass instruments filling the air Tuesday and Wednesday while the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps practiced at E.J. Mansell Stadium and behind DuBois Area High School.
The Boston Crusaders, founded in 1940 and the third-oldest junior drum and bugle corps in the nation, kicked off the first two days of the Drum Corps International’s 2019 Summer Tour in DuBois.
“They came in from Vermont after driving all night,” said DuBois Area High School Band Director Melinda Swauger. “This is the first stop on their tour.”
The 160-member corps, composed entirely of brass players, percussionists and color guard members under the age of 22, travels more than 10,000 miles each summer, performing in more than 40 competitions and exhibitions before a combined audience of more than 300,000 fans.
One of Swauger’s former percussion instructors is a tour director for the Boston Crusaders, based in Boston, and contacted her earlier this year to ask if the group could use the school district’s facilities Tuesday and Wednesday for rehearsing. They are expected to depart tonight (Wednesday) for the Drum Corps International Tour Premiere at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
The ensemble, also including about 45 staff members, brought their sleeping bags and pillows to sleep on the gym floor.
“They practice for 10 to 12 hours a day,” said Swauger. Crusader participants audition for a spot and then pay tuition of about $2,800 to $3,500 to perform throughout the country. Most participants are college students.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for people to see some of the elite musicians in the marching arts activity,” said Swauger. “It’s a great opportunity for our students who are involved in the band to observe and learn from them as well as their staff. They are excited. They have been following them on social media and Googling their performances.”
Swauger expected the community to be able to hear them for miles when each group practiced together from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday at the stadium.
“They should come and check it out and see what our kids aspire to do,” said Swauger.