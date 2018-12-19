REYNOLDSVILLE — Each year, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students create a project or portrait to display at the annual Christmas dinner.
Jeff Tech never misses the chance to turn every event into a display of student talent, presenting things they have worked hard to create.
At several events, including the Veteran’s Day program, art creations have been presented and awarded to students.
At this year’s holiday dinner, students will present a Viking Christmas painting, said art and mathematics instructor Angela Dragich, on which they worked until the day of the event.
Also on display will be last year’s project — a bottle cap “viking snowman” portrait, made entirely out of plastic bottle caps, she said. Dragich had already had two large boxes of caps saved last year, when she decided a project for her students was in store.
Jeff Tech building trade students made the stand of wood, screws and cardboard last year, Dragich said. Auto body students helped spray paint the caps specific colors, while the art classes and art club periodically glued the caps onto the stand.
Daylene Tabascko, a senior in 2017, created the bottle cap project’s design — a snowman with a viking hat on. Students started gluing the caps to the stand Nov. 14, and worked until the Christmas dinner on Dec. 20, 2017.
Jeff Tech students also donated three full boxes of caps to Point Park University in Pittsburgh, benefiting the National Kidney Foundation, Dragich said.
“The National Kidney Foundation is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease for hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals, millions of patients and their families, and tens of millions of Americans at risk,” according to www.kidney.org.
“Each plastic cap collected provided one minute of dialysis,” Dragich said.
Items made by career and technical education students will be on display as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.