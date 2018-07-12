CLEARFIELD — Work to construct a box culvert on Blackburn Road (Route 2009), in Clearfield County, is scheduled to start July 23, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The box culvert will replace a small bridge over Alexander Run in the village of Madera in Bigler Township. The existing 19-foot bridge dates from 1920 and carries an average of 280 vehicles each day.
As work gets under way July 23, Blackburn Run will be closed and a detour will be in place. Drivers will be instructed to take Dutchtown Road to Brewery Road The project is expected to be complete on or before Aug. 10.
The current concrete, slab bridge will be replaced with the box culvert. Work will include demolition of the existing bridge, placement of the new box culvert, backfilling, guide rail installation, and paving. Replacement will remove the bridge from Clearfield County’s list of bridges in “poor” condition.
