WILCOX — This past summer, Friends of Twin Lakes, ANF (Allegheny National Forest) was approached by area Boy Scouts who wanted to help with the revitalization of Twin Lakes in Wilcox by doing Eagle and Life Scout projects at the recreation area.
- Cody Pontious of Troop 422 in Kane planned and implemented a revitalization project to the 21 picnic tables at the beach area. The new look has improved the overall appearance of the beach area. Picnickers will enjoy these bases for years to come and the maintenance crew no longer has to move each table for mowing. This Eagle Scout Project was a huge undertaking and took approximately 725 hours to complete.
- Joe Arthurs of Troop 93, Ridgway, completed his 95 hours of work for his Life Scout project when he constructed and installed four new benches near the lake. Two of the benches have fishing pole holders for local fishermen. The benches provide a great view for people to sit and enjoy the lake.
- Scott Lewis of Troop 83 in Johnsonburg planned, constructed, and installed new steps from the lower group site, up the back side of the dam to the breast of the dam and also from the dam area to the upper group pavilion for his Eagle Scout project. The previous steps were unsafe and not able to be used. A total of 256 hours were needed to complete this project.
- Kolton Mehalko of Troop 83 in Johnsonburg purchased and installed 12 new cooking grills around the beach area for his Eagle Scout project. These grills will benefit the picnickers next year and in the future, make cook-outs fun and easy. The old ones were rusting out and many were not usable. Kolton’s project took approximately 125 hours to complete.
Friends of Twin Lakes, ANF thanks these Scouts for the service projects they completed at Twin Lakes. The projects have greatly enhanced the look and the functionality of the area and will be enjoyed by many people for years to come.