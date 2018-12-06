DuBOIS — The Bucktail Council Scouts are in the final stages of the annual “Friends of Scouting Campaign,” seeking public support for area youth efforts.
District Executive Sheri Price said donors can choose to “support a Scout” for a year, six months, a quarter, one month or one week for different costs, Price said.
“Because it is the giving season, there are a variety of ways someone can support a Scout right now,” Price said.
Fundraisers help support a variety of Scouting efforts, she said, such as funding Camp Mountain Run facilities in Penfield, where events are held.
“The current cost to provide Scouting to more than 1,500 youth in the five counties serviced by the Bucktail Council is $275 per youth, annually,” Price said.
Eighty-five percent of the annual Scouting budget goes toward programming, Price said, including support and training for adult leaders.
“We’d like to say ‘thank you’ to all of the community members who have supported local scouts throughout their individual fundraisers this year,” she said. “Your support is greatly appreciated.”
Because the Bucktail Council, BSA, is a nonprofit organization, donations and gifts are tax deductible, Price said. They can be made by visiting www.bucktail.org, the Facebook page or shopping through AmazonSmiles.
Contributions can also be mailed directly to:
Bucktail Council, BSA
209 First St.
DuBois, PA 15801
