ST. MARYS — Embracing a new challenge with open arms, former South St. Marys Street Elementary School Assistant Principal Julie Boyer has stepped into the role of a higher position in the district.
Boyer officially became principal of St. Marys Area Middle School July 1, with the former principal, Noel Petrosky, resigning as of June 30, according to the St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators’ June agenda.
Boyer said when this position popped up, she felt she was prepared for it, thanks to the guidance and help of SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar.
“Her work ethic, compassion and leadership qualities are stellar,” said Boyer. “In transferring to the middle school, I’ll have the opportunity to extend what we created together at South – a dynamic culture and climate.”
Knowing the students who attended SSMSES and their families made the decision easier for Boyer, she added.
Boyer, who was a teacher in Kane for 22 years, was hired as assistant principal at SSMSES in 2015.
“It was a dream come true,” she says. “The administration, staff and community embraced me with open arms. Instantaneously, they became family. I have undeniably had the best five years of my career at SSMSES.”
Elementary and middle schools present different challenges, Boyer says.
“At the elementary level, students are excited and embrace the novelty of school,” she notes. “They’re happy to engage in academics, and they can balance silliness with seriousness.”
Middle school students tend to be under more pressure, said Boyer, where fitting in and growing up becomes a focus.
“They may struggle with balancing academics and socialization. Regardless, they all need love and support,” she said. “They need to be listened to, and know that they are valued. My ultimate role as an administrator doesn’t change — I will remain dedicated to their safety, well-being, and educational needs, and, I will love them unconditionally.”
Petrosky and the team at SMAMS established a “solid” educational environment, Boyer added.
“I just hope to add to what is there,” she said. “I will continue to assess the strengths and needs of the building and work collaboratively to improve the system. I want to provide equitable opportunities for all students from an academic and extra-curricular perspective.”
Boyer is also passionate about social/emotional learning, aspiring to be a valuable resource to students’ families.
“My ambition is to instill energy and excitement into every day we spend together,” she said.
Describing SSMSES as the happiest place in the world, Boyer says the environment there is “magical.”
“When one walks into the building, they immediately feel devotion and pride,” she said.
Everyone there, including Kuhar, secretaries, teachers, tutors, nurses, custodial and cafeteria crew members, mental health professionals, PTO and more, make SSMSES the amazing school that it is, said Boyer.
“It has happened not necessarily because of what they do, rather because of who they are,” she said. “They care deeply about kids. I am honored that I had the opportunity to work side by side with these individuals. I am better because of them.”