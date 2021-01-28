ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School and the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys recently partnered to assist students throughout remote learning.
Chief Executive Officer Joe Jacob said the program was held while St. Marys Area School District students were learning at home due to COVID-19 cases.
Club staff members helped students with online schoolwork throughout the day, said Jacob.
“They ensured children were completing their work under adult supervision while parents are at work,” he said.
SSMES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said this was an incredible partnership with the local club.
“For parents who needed to work, the club offered an affordable option with daycare services,” she said. “Students were able to log into their remote classes and complete their work, all under the support and guidance of staff and volunteers.”
The club also utilized the SSMSES food program, providing breakfast and lunch meals to students.
“The club continues to be an amazing partnership with our school and we look forward to seeing club members grow in the future,” said Kuhar.
The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys’ regular after-school program is back in session during their regular hours of 3-7 p.m. For more information, call 814-781-1910 or visit www.smboysandgirlsclub.com.