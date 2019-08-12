ST. MARYS — The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, which celebrated its 95th anniversary this year, is in the midst of its annual fundraising campaign, said Chief Executive Officer Joe Jacob.
The campaign began April 1 and will last through Sept. 15, he said.
“This is the club’s big fundraising effort for the year, where we solicit donors by sending campaign letters, making phone calls, trying to set up face-to-face meetings with the intentions to spread the word on continuing to grow all the activities and resources the club provides youth in our community,” Jacob said.
The organization offers a safe and educational venue for students in Elk and Cameron counties during the school year, and for the first time in 30 years, this summer.
It takes help from the community to make clubs like this a success for everyone, Jacob adds.
“Elk County is extremely lucky to have a Boys and Girls Club, as most clubs aren’t located in rural areas or accessible near parks, pools, the library, etc.,” he said.
The club provides youth with not only a place to go, but resources they may not get at home, such as a hot meal or certified teachers at its homework club, Jacob said.
Last year, the club served an average of 52 youth after school each day, he said.
“Everyone who is involved in the club believes the importance to invest is at an all-time high, as the club has seen an extreme amount of growth in youth memberships and average daily attendance,” he said.
Those interested can mail their contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, 25 N. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857, online at www.smboysandgirlsclub.com or by calling 814-781-1910. Checks may be made out to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys.
“All donations help, and we encourage everyone to take a tour of the facility and witness all the changes the community has helped support,” Jacob said.