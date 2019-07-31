ST. MARYS — For the first time in more than 30 years, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys is providing activities for youth in Elk and Cameron counties during the summertime.
Chief Executive Officer Joe Jacob said the club recently celebrated its 95-year anniversary. Founded by William Edwin Hall, the first president of Boys and Girls Clubs of America in New York at the time, it is one of the oldest of the more than 400 clubs across the country.
Typically, the club only provides a safe place for educational and enjoyable activities during the school year.
“We just felt we could do a lot for the parents and kids in the community, as the club is conveniently located right downtown in walking distance to the parks, pool, library and many other businesses,” Jacob said. “The plan is to work closely with the parks and library as they provide great resources and programs throughout the summer months.”
The new program, “Great Futures Summer Camp,” was designed by Ridgway Area teacher Katie Kline, and is based on developing critical thinking skills, Jacob says.
“For example, students were asked to make a lemonade stand where they researched which store had the cheapest supplies, while advertising throughout the city,” he said. “They made the lemonade and sold it. The campers then bought ice cream with the funds they made. They had a really fun time with it.”
Other summer staff members have been taking campers to the parks and pools each day the weather is nice, as well as to the St. Marys Public Library’s summer reading program, where they have read close to 5,000 minutes so far this summer, Jacob says.
“The club plans on continuing this program next year due to parents of the campers expressing a tremendous amount of gratitude and interest,” he said. “We would like to thank all the foundations who helped with the startup funding such as the Elk County Community Foundation, Stackpole-Hall Foundation and the St. Marys Eagles. We couldn’t have started the program without their support.”