ST. MARYS — The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys is still currently offering its after-school program, following Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and providing a safe space for students.
“The club is now offering new social distancing programs such as drama, health club provided by Temple Studio, media making, and many more,” said Chief Executive Officer Joe Jacob.
Youth schedules and activities change every month, Jacob said, besides educational programs like homework club, which includes teachers helping students with homework.
“Cooking club is where we teach kids how to make easy and affordable meals, and STEM club, where they get to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he said.
Like the schools, the club is following Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, Jacob said.
“Masks must be worn by all youth members and staff, while staff must also wipe down and sanitize every room upon entering and exiting,” he said. “All programs and activities are following social distancing guidelines also.”
The club ended up canceling its summer program, Jacob said.
“We didn’t rush into reopening, as safety is always our number one priority,” he said. “We really took the time to make sure our safety guidelines and procedures were followed.”
It’s important the club continue to offer these programs for area students, Jacob said.
“The club is an extremely important community offering as some kids rely on the club for that safe place to go after school,” he said. “These kids rely on our staff to provide comfort, food and programs to help them, not only to develop educationally, but grow as a person.”
Some students rely on the club for help with homework, whereas others need the guidance, Jacob said.
“It truly is a remarkable offering for our rural community,” he said. “Most clubs are in urban areas so the kids in our community are extremely fortunate to have a Boys and Girls Club and a safe place to go after school.”