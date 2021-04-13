ST. MARYS — The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys is accepting registrations for its Great Futures Summer Program this year.
According to Chief Executive Officer Joe Jacob, club staff members create opportunities for students that involve leisure reading, writing, tutoring and games. These activities, he said, are intended to help young people develop cognitive skills.
“On average, studies show grade-school students can lose as much as 20 percent of their school-year gains during the long summer break,” Jacob said.
Recommended remedies for this include keeping students intellectual during the summer break, he said, through reading and “creative play.”
The Great Futures Summer Program helps to enhance critical thinking and math skills, but through engaging and enjoyable activities, Jacob said.
The program also provides student transportation to local entities such as the local parks, pool, library and other field trips, he noted.
The 10-week program will be held June 7 through Aug. 13, 2021. Students can be registered for just one week or all 10 of them, according to a news release. There are 25 spots available.
For more information, contact Jacob at jjacob@smboysandgirlsclub.com.