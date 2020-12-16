RIDGWAY — A Bradford man has been jailed on a felony rape charge after an alleged incident that occurred in Ridgway Township Dec. 9.
Richard Charles Buterbaugh III, 28, of Bradford, is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, a felony in the first degree, simple assault and harassment.
On Dec. 10, a woman came to the Ridgway State Police station to report that Buterbaugh had forcibly raped her Dec. 9 in the bedroom of her residence in Ridgway Township.
The woman told police she and Buterbaugh had been together for about seven months. At the time, she was asleep in her bed, when Buterbaugh allegedly woke her up by yelling at her due to a text he saw on her phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Buterbaugh reportedly got on the bed with the victim and became physical, to which she allegedly told him she couldn’t breathe.
Buterbaugh allegedly said, “If you’re not going to have sex with me, I’m going to take it,” to which the victim said “No.” Buterbaugh then allegedly held her down and forced himself on her, as she tried to fight and get away, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After the incident, the woman called Buterbaugh a rapist, and he then allegedly punched her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman and Buterbaugh engaged in an argument Dec. 10, when she wanted to know why he allegedly raped her the night before. He then grabbed her, threatening to do it once again, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Buterbaugh is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20 at Martin’s office.