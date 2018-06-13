DuBOIS — The preliminary hearing for a man who is accused of threatening to blow up a house in DuBois is scheduled for Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford.
Daniel L. Walton, 21, 24 W. Corydon St., Bradford, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking catastrophe, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt-arson.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the DuBois City Police were called to a report of a disturbance at 12 Linden Ave., DuBois. Dail Walters reported that her cousin, Danny Walton, was at her residence and that he “may be breaking things there.” She reported that there had been a fight at the residence earlier between family members.
When the police arrived at the house, Walton admitted to breaking in the front door, the affidavit said. The police told Walton he was not free to leave the residence at that time but Walton attempted to leave and was physically restrained by police, who placed their hands on his arms and wrists. Walton reportedly tried to struggle away from the police, asking them what their probable cause was.
The police advised him to place his hands behind his back and Walton refused.
“We fought with Walton for several minutes before securing him in handcuffs,” police said in the affidavit. “Walton had refused numerous orders to stop resisting. At one point during the struggle, your affiant struck his head against the ground, causing some red marks on his forehead. Once in handcuffs, he struggled to move his hands from behind his back and under his feet to the front. He was advised to stop.”
Meanwhile, a female neighbor approached police and told them that Walton had made threats to blow up the house located at 12 Linden Ave. Walton was placed in the back of the police cruiser.
Police approached the residence and noticed a strong odor of gas inside. They immediately began to evacuate the surrounding residences due to the risk of explosion. Five houses were evacuated and approximately 10 people were forced to flee to the end of Linden Avenue due to the risk of explosion, the affidavit said.
The police car was backed to the end of Linden Avenue to protect Walton. Walton was given his Miranda warnings and after waiving his right to remain silent, Walton reportedly admitted to the police that he had turned on the gas of the stove in order to “get someone’s attention,” the affidavit said.
A neighbor provided a written statement that Walton had approached her and advised her that he was going to “bomb” the house. He tried to take her gas can to 12 Linden Ave. but she reportedly took it from him at the that time. She saw Walton break down the door and heard crashing noises inside.
The fire department secured 12 Linden Ave., and shut off the gas at the meter. Once secured, the police saw a burning piece of a price tag in the sink. In all, dozens of fire department personnel were summoned to the scene in order to secure the house and avert the risk of explosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.