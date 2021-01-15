DuBOIS — Brady Street Beer Distributors, a community staple for decades, has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating its share of challenges while also receiving great support from the community.
DuBois natives Tom and Stacey Frank purchased the Brady Street business in 1999, he said, but it was there long before that.
There have been several changes throughout the years, including recently when distributors were permitted by state law to sell products in single and six packs, said Frank. The business added different types of coolers, too, to accommodate this change.
“Prior to this change, all of Brady Street’s products had to be sold by the case,” he said. “Customers can now try a variety of products to find the ones they like, before spending the money on a whole case.”
Another change, said Frank, is the introduction to more and more varieties of products, including many different beers and seltzers.
The drive-thru part of the beer business has taken off throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with customers able to utilize the convenient process of a drive-thru garage to make their purchases safely, said Frank. They drive in and give their order, and the product is placed in their vehicle for them.
“We also offer a delivery service, which has been very popular during the pandemic,” Frank said.
While the drive-thru aspect has increased, the business has faced its share of challenges from COVID as well.
“We have lost the valuable bar and restaurant business, with the unfortunate closings and limitations placed on these establishments,” Frank said.
An additional frustration has been product shortages in recent months, due to production changes by manufacturers. Frank noted that while they can place an order for 100 cases of something, they may only receive seven of them.
At the top of the business’ core values are customer satisfaction and dependability of service, said Frank.
“We keep a wide variety of products in stock, from the traditional favorites to newest trends,” he said.
Employees also do their best to find and obtain specific customer requests, Frank noted.
“If a customer requests it, we go out of our way to find it,” he said.
BSBD supports local Little League teams, and makes donations to local charitable events and fundraisers, says Frank.
Frank added that they appreciate the community’s commitment to their small business, just as they have been committed to the prosperity of DuBois and surrounding towns.
“We have a great love for this town, in which we live and have raised our family,” Frank said. “We are committed to doing our small part to invest in the future of our great community.”
