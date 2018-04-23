DuBOIS — Brady Township residents have filed an appeal opposing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of a wastewater injection well on Highland Street Extension, just outside Sandy Township and DuBois.
On March 21 the state agency approved construction of an injection well by Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek for the disposal of hydraulic fracturing water off of Highland Street Extension in Brady Township.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency previously approved a permit for the well.
Highland Street resident Darlene Marshall mailed the 82-page appeal and two pages of exhibits filling a two-inch binder last Thursday from Way Office Plus in DuBois. She said 36 of those items were noted after the DEP issued the permit on specific things the residents realized after reading all the DEP documentation. The appeal had to be sent to four places:
- Environmental Hearing Board
- DEP Harrisburg
- DEP office that issued the permit, and
- Windfall Oil & Gas
After that, Marshall learned the residents had to file the DEP appeal to the Pittsburgh office instead of the DEP office that was listed on the DEP permit, so they had to revise that information.
Marshall said it was especially concerning to realize “that our new water well and old water well are both drilled at a 360 foot depth. The two groundwater casings for the disposal injection well go to depths of 170 feet and 375 feet with them on a hill above our home’s location.”
In addition, Marshall said seismic monitoring was only required for the first five years.
“After five years, we’d still need seismic monitoring,” she said.
Marshall expressed appreciation to the governing bodies and everyone who wrote letters and supported the residents.
The injection well battle has been ongoing for seven years. Marshall said she remains optimistic about the appeal, but the well’s potential to impact their drinking water has residents making emergency plans.
The Clearfield County Commissioners will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brady Township Community Center with multiple municipalities to discuss water options for those impacted by the well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.