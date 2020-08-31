DuBOIS — The renaming of the bridge near the Route 219/322 in Brady Township in memory of Vietnam veteran Lance Cpl Robert Clyde Gontero is an opportunity to remember great people like Gontero, “who paid the ultimate price to secure our freedom, to secure our liberty, to secure our comfort and our security,” said state Rep. Matt Gabler, R-Clearfield-Elk, at Saturday’s dedication of the bridge.
“Today a bridge is the furthest thing from my mind, because it’s really the least important thing on our agenda,” Gabler said. “There are so many more important things that we’re here to discuss. The bridge is nothing more than an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to remind ourselves what really is important. It’s an opportunity to remind ourselves that there is nothing normal about our normal lives. We come and go. We travel along roads. We cross bridges. We go to work, and we go to school. We visit our families.”
“We all reflect on it,” he said. “We all realize that we can be complacent. We can be blind to reality. What is reality? The reality is this, heroes give their lives to enable us to go about ours. So it’s an opportunity. When we cross the bridge, it’s just steel and concrete, but what the memory can do for us is what’s so important.”
Gabler said there has always been gratitude for the family.
“They’re sharing him with us. Their sacrifice has secured our freedom,” he said. “And today they’re sharing with us hopefully will enable us to grow a little bit stronger in our unity as Americans.”
Gabler noted that many of those attending an emotional outdoor dedication ceremony at the Salem United Methodist Church were Vietnam veterans, in addition to veterans who have served during other time periods.
Though he was born in 1983 and doesn’t know firsthand what it was like during Vietnam, Gabler said “one thing I didn’t have to be there for to know is this — that we did not treat our Vietnam veterans with the respect they deserved.
“And so the gratitude that we owe them is long overdue,” said Gabler. “And so I’m hoping that today and in addition to doing right by the memory of Lance Corporal Robert Clyde Gontero, that today we can move the needle just a little bit on the respect that we have for our Vietnam veterans to try to correct that terrible wrong in our nation’s history.”
When it comes to approaching bridge naming, Gabler said he’s always taken the approach that it’s a local decision.
“For 12 years, I’ve had the honor of being one person to represent 64,000 people,” he said. “And I don’t think it’s one person’s decision to erect a permanent remembrance in any place. That has to be something that you have to have the community on board for. So I want to thank the community of Brady Township, Clearfield County, for coming together and speaking with a clear voice that this is the community’s dedication.”
“There’s only 253 people in the state who have the ability to write legislation, but we do that on behalf of the 13 million,” said Gabler. “And so you, as the people, made this decision, and I’m just thankful we’ve had a small part in it.”
While working on writing the legislation to name the bridge after Gontero, Gabler’s research was enhanced by his collegue, state Rep. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson-Indiana, who is also Gontero’s first cousin.
“I am so grateful to have learned the perspective that I have learned,” Gabler said. “I’m so thankful to continue to work with Cris. Cris, you’ve done an awesome job bringing this remembrance forward and working with all of us and making today possible.”
Though he never had the good fortune to meet Gontero, Gabler said he knows him as a hero.
“Many people on this lawn today could speak of Bobby, and that’s frankly because we realized that every hero was somebody’s Bobby,” said Gabler. “Somebody that they know in their everyday lives and went on and did extraordinary things when given the opportunity. So today, we remember Bobby, and we remember all the Bobbys who we owe our freedom to. And most importantly, today, beyond dedicating a bridge, let us dedicate ourselves to being worthy of his memory.”
Dush said he always remembers going to his grandmother’s house and Gontero and his brother were always there.
“Bobby was fun. It’s the one thing I do remember about him,” said Dush, noting that his cousin was one of the key reasons he enlisted into the Air Force. He recalled that seven times he volunteered to go to Iraq and Afghanistan and all seven missions got canceled on him. Eventually, he was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“I was out of Port Louis and had my legs snapped in two,” Dush said. “A couple of months later a young lady, Senior Airman Elizabeth Jacobson, was killed over there in action. A lot of people had served there. These sacrifices are meant to be remembered.”
“When American soldiers, airman, a sailor, a Marine, goes into harms way, they go to keep that from coming to our soils,” said Dush. “We need to remember, and that’s what these bridges are meant to do, is to remind us.”
Gontero, who lived in Brady Township, graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps three years later; served with the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Division; and was killed in action during a search and clear mission in Quang Nam Province.
Others participating in the ceremony were: John Delaney, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 519 Past Commander; Pastor Kendra Balliet, who conducted the Invocation and Benediction; the DuBois Area Honor Guard, who conducted the Presentation of Colors, a rifle salute, the playing of “Taps,” and the Retiring of Colors; Clearfield County Director of Veterans Affairs Betina Nicklas, who led the Pledge of Allegiance; Heather Olsen, who sang the National Anthem; the Brady Township Supervisors, who dedicated the highway; and the Clearfield County Commissioners.