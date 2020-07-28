ST. MARYS — Brandy Camp Creamery of St. Marys has expanded its mobile premium ice cream business in more than one way this year.
The creamery, which came about around Christmas in 2018, features homemade, artisan ice cream, handcrafted by co-owner Meredith Bon in Brandy Camp.
It started out with just the small trailer on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys, and has since been upgraded to a larger trailer, which Bon’s business partner Ray Knight bought a few years ago.
The new trailer, which was used in St. Marys as a Christmas shop last year, was perfect for wanting to upgrade the space and expand the business, Bon noted. The point was to always keep the smaller trailer, though, which is now parked and serving the Ridgway community. It’s typically used to travel to fairs and festivals, too.
BCC added some new products, too, such as bubble teas, “milky” tea featuring tapioca pearls, slushies, sorbets, an espresso machine for coffee products and a gift shelf in the trailer. Some items featured on the shelves include Ridde’s Honey, PA Made stickers and Bon’s creation “Mystic Monk” coffee, based off of her Catholic background. The goal, she says, is to help support other local businesses.
Another goal of BCC is to have a large technology/social media presence, which is how many out-of-towners looking for ice cream find the business, Bon noted. The constantly-changing flavors are posted.
No bunch of the 12-percent fat ice cream is the same, Bon said, and she is the only one who creates it — about 30 tubs at a time, three days a week. Ice-cream making was a family tradition for Bon.
BCC is also working to become “PA preferred,” which attracts consumers, Bon says. It has a staff of 11 people, and is currently open from noon-9 p.m. at both locations Tuesday through Sunday.
Being a part of a “mobile market” is especially useful when part of a seasonal business, Bon says. The business typically closes in September, but may stay open until Christmas this year.
Part of BCC’s mission is to make an effort to talk to its customers, Bon notes.
“We all try to create an experience for people, something they enjoy having as part of their day,” she said. “We have a hometown heart here.”
Outside of the BCC trailer in St. Marys is also a picnic table and cornhole game for people to enjoy, Bon noted.
Visit BCC on Facebook, www.brandycampcrew.com or call 814-299-6732.