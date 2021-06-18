ST. MARYS — The Elk County-based business Brandy Camp Creamery has secured a storefront location on Erie Avenue in St. Marys, with renovations now set in motion.
BCC, which was founded in 2018, features homemade, artisan ice cream, handcrafted by Co-Owner Meredith Bon in Brandy Camp. The business started out with just a small trailer on The Diamond in St. Marys, and has since upgraded to a larger trailer.
According to Bon, BCC also partnered with Dan Smith Candies to offer eight flavors of ice cream with Dan Smith chocolates mixed in in three of its locations.
During the April 28 North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission meeting, Chihuahua Estates of St. Marys requested a $50,000 loan through the EDA CARES Act revolving loan fund for the renovation and purchase of equipment for the creamery store.
Valerie Weis, executive director of the St. Marys Economic Development Corporation, said the actual paperwork for the grants and loans was started in January 2021.
NCPRPDC provided $50,000 in COVID-19 funds for equipment, said Weis. The SMEDC is providing a loan for $100,000, the City of St. Marys earmarked a $60,000 block grant and The Progress Fund is providing between $132,000 and $152,000 for the location. The owners put in $38,000 in equity.
The Progress Fund is a government fund used for tourism projects in Pennsylvania, said Weis, based in Greensburg. All of the loans have been approved, and they are waiting for the appraisal before moving forward.
The three-story building at 45-47 Erie Ave., which originally had apartments on the second and third floors, is nestled on a well-traveled street and surrounded by open businesses, said Weis.
“Although there was work needed to bring the building to code, (we had it inspected), the building structurally is in good shape,” said Weis.
The property will be owned by Chihuahua Estates, and rented to BCC, she said. The owners will also be making the upper floor into air bnbs, and/or apartments. There is also a space between DD’s Bakery and the building that will be used for outdoor seating.
“They also will be teaming with other businesses to make their products available at their store,” Weis said, noting the location is very close to the new park in downtown St. Marys.